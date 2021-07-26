Submit a Tip
Community Champion: Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson

By Ian Klein
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Over the next two weeks, we will be seeing a lot of champions come out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But here along the Grand Strand, there are champions among our community.

One of them is Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson.

She has held the position since 1994, where she promotes and teaches the public and school groups all about the beach and the creatures that live in our waters along the Grand Strand. She also coordinates all the volunteers that help out at the Myrtle Beach State Park. Wilson also cares for the nature center, injured animals and maintains the nature trails in the park.

Wilson said she is so lucky that she gets to wake up every day and be excited about her job.

She is a community champion!

Community Champion: Myrtle Beach State Park Ranger Ann Wilson