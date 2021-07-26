Celebrating the Equestrian Olympics with J&R’s Heart Ranch in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located between Pawley’s Island and Myrtle Beach, J&R’s Heart Ranch in Myrtle Beach is a labor of love.

We loved learning all about the special programs they offer. From camps to lessons, they’re even the home of the Horry County Special Olympics Equestrian Team.

In honor of the Olympics, they decided to take us through some of the events we’ll see in the games. Come along with us as we learn about dressage, eventing, and jumping.

