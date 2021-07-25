Submit a Tip
Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a shooting in Conway, according to officials.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Sycamore Street.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Arsenio Legette, of Conway.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

