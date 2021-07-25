Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a shooting in Conway, according to officials.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Sycamore Street.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Arsenio Legette, of Conway.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

