Police investigating deadly shooting in Conway
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a shooting in Conway, according to officials.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Sycamore Street.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Arsenio Legette, of Conway.
The Conway Police Department is investigating.
