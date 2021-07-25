Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach police searching for missing woman

Yong Cha Davis
Yong Cha Davis(NMBDPS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police said Yong Cha Davis was last seen at around 9 p.m. on July 22 at her home on Little River Neck Road.

Her phone, keys, car and medicine are all still at her residence. She’s also not known to leave for days without contacting someone, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 843-280-5511.

