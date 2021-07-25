Midlands woman launches second book in honor of late daughter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stephanie Gives-Winckler held an event Saturday to launch her second children’s book titled Mommy and Me Under the Magnolia Tree in honor of her late daughter, Tiffanie Nina Simone Hayes.

Hayes suffered from Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that she was diagnosed with at 3-years-old. She passed from complications at 14 years of age, but her mother says everything she does in memory of Tiffanie.

“This is how I honor her memory by writing and illustrating books in her memory and her experience growing up in Columbia, South Carolina,” said Gives.

The event raised money and awareness of Rett Syndrome and proceeds went to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation and the Greenwood Genetics Center that works to find cures for many genetic disorders while providing support to families of those affected by genetic disorders.

“They give support to families that need it, because I know I was totally taken aback and surprised when I learned that my daughter had Rett syndrome,” said Gives.

Rett Syndrome affects development, communication, and can also cause seizures and gastrointestinal issues.

According to the CDC, Rett Syndrome disproportionally affects girls, and Gives says it’s her girlfriends that provided the most support over the years.

“You would think having a child that’s ill, it wasn’t a terrible time,” said Gives. “That time was the best time of my life. And if I had to go back, I wouldn’t change a thing because it showed me the importance of girlfriends, it showed me the importance of unity, the power of friendship… it just showed me so much.”

Gives is hosting an event on August 1 at the Robert Mills Garden to celebrate International Girlfriends Day and to continue honoring her daughter.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.