HCPD auction event helps business owners, other residents amid supply shortages

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the old saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

Residents and business owners in the Grand Strand didn’t miss their chance to bid on Horry County Police Department’s unclaimed and abandoned items during an auction on Saturday.

Items at the auction varied but did include used car parts and vehicles potentially involved in previous crimes. Some vehicles even have bullet holes in them but sold regardless.

It’s somewhat of a boon for some business owners in Horry County, who are currently fighting supply shortages due to COVID-19.

“Come for the best deals trying to make a profit and with COVID going on we need some kind of deal to keep the business going back and making it roll,” said Walter Gibson.

Car dealership owners weren’t the only ones raising their hands bidding on items such as used cars, bicycles, and other home essentials to use for parts. Others came to find tools or other items for home improvement projects.

“Hopefully to pick up some stuff for the cat enclosure I am trying to finish up and some vinyl size to protect what I build,” said John Coleman.

It may seem like junk to many, but with shortages across all industries, business owners are taking advantage of all of these useable parts.

Tim West, who owns a local car dealership, was scoping around for vehicles at Saturday’s event. West bought four cars, one of them a black Chrysler 13th with a few bullet holes on it.

“Is a pretty clean car looks clean is a very popular ride,” he said of the Chrysler. “People do like them. They got some decent rides for what I’ve seen.”

West and many other small business owners are recycling in hopes to stay afloat with their businesses.

Meanwhile, some proceeds from the auction will go towards HCPD’s equipment budget. Auctioneers said all the items were sold out in just a couple of hours, raising nearly $150,000 on Saturday alone.

