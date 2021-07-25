Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rain-free end to weekend before high heat and humidity return

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It will be a beautiful end to the weekend as our stretch of rain-free weather and lower humidity comes to an end across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs this afternoon will climb into the middle 80s across the Grand Strand and low 90s across the Pee Dee. With humidity levels lower than we usually see for late July, it will be a gorgeous day to be outdoors!

Beach Forecast
Beach Forecast(WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature a few isolated showers and storm, with a 20% chance. Most of these will take place during the evening hours, so certainly don’t cancel any plans. Tomorrow will also be our first leg of increasing heat and humidity warm and moist air continues to build into our area.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Rain chances will be at their highest by midweek, so far Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday morning look to have our best chances of showers and storms. Rain chances right now are at 40%, but as we get closer to that time frame we could potentially increase these chances.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Feels like temperatures as we head towards the end of the week will continue to climb. By Friday air temperatures will be into the low 90s while our heat index tops out in the triple digits. The forecast this week will be very typical of late July, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated!

Heat Index
Heat Index(WMBF)

