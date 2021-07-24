Submit a Tip
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 501

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Friday in Horry County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 501 near Burning Ridge Road at around 11 p.m.

According to Pye, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on the highway when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver and occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.

The SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

