Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant found dead in apartment

The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.
The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man accused of killing a retired Rock Hill Police lieutenant who was found dead in an apartment Friday afternoon.

York County detectives arrested 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne in connection with the death of retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughan.

Deputies say Hawthorne was located at the corner of Ebenezer Road and Hollis Lakes Road in Rock Hill.

The incident happened at the Anderson Apartments on Main Street in Rock Hill. Vaughn was found dead inside an apartment around 3:15 p.m.

The Rock Hill Police asked the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to Vaughn having ties to their agency.

“Our hearts break for our friends and colleagues at the Rock Hill Police Department and our entire law enforcement community,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “I’m thankful for the diligent and the expedient work of our Detectives during such a difficult case regarding an individual they know personally.”

Hawthorne was taken to the York County Detention Center and served with a warrant for murder. According to the Rock Hill Herald, Hawthorne is a former Chester County deputy who was fired in 2019 after he was charged with DUI.

“We are grateful to Sheriff Tolson and the members of the York County Sheriff’s Office for their quick work in bringing closure to what has been a very difficult day for the members of the Rock Hill Police Department,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said in a statement. “We remember with gratitude the work of Lieutenant Larry Vaughan. He often served at our council meetings and was always a reassuring presence in those meetings. Our prayers are with his family and the entire police department in the coming days.”

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
DHEC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases in S.C.; most cases in Horry County
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fees ahead of temporary move
University of South Carolina students will be required to prove they are vaccinated against...
UofSC students face COVID requirements to return to campus this fall
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Sunny, windy and warm weekend
The Grand Strand Humane Society is looking for people to adopt or foster pets while they...
Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fees ahead of temporary move