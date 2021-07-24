Submit a Tip
Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fees ahead of temporary move

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the past two weeks, the Grand Strand Humane Society has prepared for a temporary relocation by trying to foster and adopt as many animals as possible.

The agency needs to move out of its building for a month so the City of Myrtle Beach can take care of a rat problem.

To push for more adoptions and fosters, the humane society is waiving adoption fees once again this weekend.

“Your main responsibility is to just love them, and he has fit in beautifully with our already large family of animals,” said Lexci Duff, who is fostering a dog temporarily.

WMBF News first ran into Duff about two weeks ago, when the Grand Strand Humane Society first found out it would need to move out.

Duff had just found out about the humane society’s dilemma, so she offered to become a foster parent for the first time.

Two weeks later, all’s well with her foster dog, Xander. She just brought him back for some shots.

“It’s tough to say that I definitely want to give him up yet,” said Duff. At least a little bit longer until he’s out of the puppy pad phase and fully house trained.”

GSHS says 45 have been adopted animals adopted, and “way more” fostered temporarily. Considering it started out with around 300 at the beginning of the month and the fact the shelter is still helping with strays and injured animals, staff says there’s still a ways to go in the next week.

“It’s been wonderful, but we still have so many more that are looking for homes, so this weekend, we’re doing our fee-waived adoption event,” said Jess Wnuk, GSHS Executive Director.

The agency will have staff on hand all weekend to try to match people with the perfect new animal.

As they continue searching for a new temporary facility, having fewer animals on hand will make that task easier.

Anyone willing to foster for about a month or so would help the cause as well.

If those fosters turn into adoptions, the humane society says that’s just fine.

“I would say it’s about 50% that end up keeping their foster animals,” said Wnuk. “It’s hard once you get them home, they definitely win you over very quickly. We love our foster parents that end up adopting.”

It’s safe to say Xander is already winning over Duff.

“I don’t want him to ever come back to the shelter, so if nobody adopts him, he’ll be staying,” she said.

The free adoption event will be all weekend long, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

People can walk in, no appointment necessary, and find a new critter for their home.

