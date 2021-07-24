Florence County deputies searching for missing woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Sherina Monique Smith, of Camden, was last seen early Saturday morning.

Officials said Smith was at or near mile marker 141 on Interstate 20 at around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators explained she may have run out of gas and was heading toward Florence when she was last seen.

Smith is described as being 5′6″ and around 177 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

