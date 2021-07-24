FIRST ALERT: Sunny, windy and warm weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful and rain-free weekend is on the way with sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs today will actually be a few degrees below where we usually are for this time of year. The beaches will see temperatures in the middle 80s with inland areas seeing highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be humid at times today, but compared to what we’re used to, it will actually feel quite nice!

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature more of the same, warm temperatures, sunny skies, and a bit more humidity. Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside.

Weekend Forecast (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, moisture will really pick back up. This means rising humidity and increasing rain chances starting Monday. So far, widespread rain isn’t likely. The best chances for showers and storms will arrive Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Regardless, the humidity is going to be well into the miserable range through all of next week.

Muggy Meter (WMBF)

