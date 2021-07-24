Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Sunny, windy and warm weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful and rain-free weekend is on the way with sunny skies and warm temperatures! Highs today will actually be a few degrees below where we usually are for this time of year. The beaches will see temperatures in the middle 80s with inland areas seeing highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be humid at times today, but compared to what we’re used to, it will actually feel quite nice!

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

Tomorrow will feature more of the same, warm temperatures, sunny skies, and a bit more humidity. Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend to spend time outside.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, moisture will really pick back up. This means rising humidity and increasing rain chances starting Monday. So far, widespread rain isn’t likely. The best chances for showers and storms will arrive Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Regardless, the humidity is going to be well into the miserable range through all of next week.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest
DHEC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases in S.C.; most cases in Horry County

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Hot and humid through the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Hazy, hot and humid through the weekend
Here's a look at the forecast as the muggy meter only goes up!
FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid & hazy weather for those weekend plans
Hot, humid & hazy weather for those weekend plans
Hot, humid & hazy weather for those weekend plans