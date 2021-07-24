Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

Latest News

President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate
Today's Topic: The Biggest Loser
Today's Topic: The Biggest Loser
Today's Topic: The Biggest Loser
Today's Topic: The Biggest Loser
consumer headlines