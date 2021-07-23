Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The federal government is buying 200 million more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to prepare for future needs, such as boosters and shots for kids under 12.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration wants to have “maximum flexibility” to address changing conditions, and it’s “going to prepare for every contingency.”

The additional doses will be delivered between this fall and spring of next year.

It’s unclear whether booster shots will be needed for fully vaccinated people, but breakthrough infections attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant have sparked a discussion. Most new coronavirus cases in vaccinated people have been mild or asymptomatic.

Likewise, it is still unclear if coronavirus vaccines will be approved for younger children.

__

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP poll: Most unvaccinated unlikely to get shots

— European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

— Tokyo Olympics are arriving at last, after a yearlong delay

— In Canada and Zimbabwe, paths to vaccination diverge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed
Micah Andrew Washington (right) is facing charges after police found drugs and firearms at a...
Man arrested after police find cocaine, firearms in Florence home