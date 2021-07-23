Submit a Tip
Tidelands Health to soon have COVID-19 vaccines in every primary care physician’s office

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Now just giving an average of 50 to 70 vaccines a day system wide, Tidelands Health is preparing to make another change when it comes to how they distribute their stock of COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting Aug. 2, the health care system will have vials of Pfizer doses inside each primary care physician’s office from Georgetown through the Grand Strand.

Jason Self, operations director for Tidelands Health, said they want to make doses more readily available for patients now that supply heavily outweighs demand.

Earlier in the rollout, logistical issues with handling the super cold and super scarce doses prevented the hospital from storing and giving out doses outside of designated clinics. Now, vaccine supply is steady.

“The philosophy is now we want to give a vaccine to anybody, even if we have to waste a couple of doses. The supply is not at a point where they have to worry about losing inventory. It’s more important to us to get that person vaccinated, even if we end up losing one or two doses out of the vial,” Self said.

Self added many who are vaccine hesitant might feel more comfortable getting the vaccine from their family doctor and would have the time to ask questions.

“We would like to offer it to even more people. While to us that’s a good number, but we want to do even more than that, so offering it at the primary care offices is another way to get it out there in the community,” Self said.

Because vaccine supply is so steady, they’ll continue to operate walk-in clinics too. Click here for more information on walk in clinic times and locations.

