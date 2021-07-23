Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
US to buy 200M more doses of Pfizer vaccine
Leaders blame unvaccinated people for the continued spread of COVID-19.
Critical care staff at breaking point, overwhelmed by virus
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed
Micah Andrew Washington (right) is facing charges after police found drugs and firearms at a...
Man arrested after police find cocaine, firearms in Florence home