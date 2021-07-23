OPENING CEREMONY: Watch the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony live

TOKYO (WMBF) - The highly-anticipated Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games will get underway Friday morning. It’s the first time that NBC will have a live morning broadcast of the ceremony.

OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY

The live ceremony starts at 6:55 a.m. Eastern time and is expected to end at 10:50 a.m. If you click the link above to watch you will have to log into your cable provider.

If you can’t watch the ceremony live, NBC primetime broadcast will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with performances and the Parade of Nations. The coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

