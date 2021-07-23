Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach skateboarders excited for sport to make Olympic debut

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Skateboarding is officially making its debut as one of five new sports at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Around 7.000 miles away, skaters in Myrtle Beach say they’re excited about the sport’s inclusion.

“It’s a really, really big deal,” Michael Covello said.

Covello has been looking forward to seeing skateboarding on the world stage for a long time.

“Seeing skateboarding go global is a dream of mine,” he said. “I think that would be awesome.”

Skaters hope seeing the sport on the world stage will help it grow.

“It’ll probably attract some new followers,” Rick Wilson said. “Get people interested who were once skating before, get them back on the board.”

Skateboarding joins karate, sport climbing and surfing as sports making their debut in Tokyo. Baseball and softball are also returning after being absent in 2012 and 2016.

Skaters also hope the extra exposure the sport is likely to bring will get rid of negative stereotypes.

“I think a lot of people nowadays see skateboarders as kind of a sketchy type of people,” Corvello said. “But I think everybody out here at least, they’re some of the best people you’ll ever meet. Skaters are awesome. They’re always super friendly to help new skaters and stuff like that, so they’re all really, really awesome.”

Skateboarding begins at the Olympics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with men’s preliminary runs. It will air on USA.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
A sign warns residents that the Seaside Plaza Motel was closed due to safety concerns.
Seaside Plaza Motel residents forced to move out after motel is deemed ‘uninhabitable’
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth...
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth
A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Scene cleared after hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

Latest News

Myrtle Beach skateboarders excited for sport to make Olympic debut
Myrtle Beach skateboarders excited for sport to make Olympic debut
Buc-ees location taking shape in the Pee Dee
Buc-ees location taking shape in the Pee Dee
2 arrested after meth, heroin and crack cocaine found in Timmonsville, deputies say
DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed