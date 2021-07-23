Man arrested after police find cocaine, firearms in Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police found cocaine, firearms and other drugs at a Pee Dee home.

The Florence Police Department said it executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Royal Street on Thursday. The warrant was linked to a drug investigation by the department.

Officials said 54 grams of suspected cocaine and 54 grams of suspected cocaine base were seized. A gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 doses of Xanax and seven doses were also seized.

Police also found a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun at the home.

Micah Andrew Washington was arrested as a result of the search.

He faces several charges, including:

Trafficking cocaine base

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun

Simple possession of marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within the proximity of a park

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime

Online records show Washington is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.