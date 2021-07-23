Submit a Tip
Man arrested after police find cocaine, firearms in Florence home

Micah Andrew Washington (right) is facing charges after police found drugs and firearms at a...
Micah Andrew Washington (right) is facing charges after police found drugs and firearms at a home on Royal Street in Florence on Thursday.(Florence PD/FCDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police found cocaine, firearms and other drugs at a Pee Dee home.

The Florence Police Department said it executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Royal Street on Thursday. The warrant was linked to a drug investigation by the department.

Officials said 54 grams of suspected cocaine and 54 grams of suspected cocaine base were seized. A gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 doses of Xanax and seven doses were also seized.

Police also found a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun at the home.

Micah Andrew Washington was arrested as a result of the search.

He faces several charges, including:

  • Trafficking cocaine base
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun
  • Simple possession of marijuana
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base within the proximity of a park
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime

Online records show Washington is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

