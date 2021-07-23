Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says
It’s being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.
More than 400 animals seized from S.C. home, deputies say
A pair of arrests were made following a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on Tuesday, officials said.
Deputies: 2 arrested, over 4 pounds of cocaine seized on I-95 in Robeson County
Conway Medical Center CFO Brian Argo presents details about a proposed Carolina Forest hospital...
‘Why do we need another hospital?’: Some Carolina Forest residents not on board with proposed CMC facility

Latest News

A hazmat team responded Friday morning for a report of a suspicious odor in Carolina Forest.
Hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest
The full buck moon peaks on July 23.
July 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires