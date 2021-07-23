Horry County police respond to suspicious package call in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are responding to a possible suspicious package in the Carolina Forest area.

Police responded to the call along Gardner Lacy Road.

Part of Gardner Lacy Road between Clear Pond Boulevard and Reed Brook Drive is currently closed to traffic while officers investigate.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

We will bring new developments on this situation as they come into our newsroom.

