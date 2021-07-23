Hazmat crew called for report of suspicious odor in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hazmat team has responded to a report of a suspicious odor in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning, officials said.

According to information from Horry County, the fire department’s hazmat team was called to Towne Center Parkway and International Drive.

Horry County police are also on the scene assisting, officials said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

