Hartsville man wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes
Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in the Pee Dee are searching for a man allegedly connected to catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The Hartsville Police Department says Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes is wanted for grand larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Officials said he may be carrying a hacksaw or car parts, and also walks with a slouch.

Rhodes also lives near downtown Hartsville, according to police.

Anyone with information or sees Rhodes is asked to call 911.

