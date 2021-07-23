Hartsville man wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in the Pee Dee are searching for a man allegedly connected to catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The Hartsville Police Department says Bobby Wilson “Will” Rhodes is wanted for grand larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

Officials said he may be carrying a hacksaw or car parts, and also walks with a slouch.

Rhodes also lives near downtown Hartsville, according to police.

Anyone with information or sees Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.