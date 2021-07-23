Submit a Tip
Granddaddy Drive near Pine Lakes Golf Course closed through July 29

The Pine Lakes neighborhood is one of the oldest in Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Granddaddy Drive in Myrtle Beach will be closed through July 29.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Motorists will want to avoid Granddaddy Drive in Myrtle Beach for the next several days.

According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, Granddaddy Drive between Grissom Parkway and the Pine Lakes Golf Course clubhouse is closed to traffic through Thursday, July 29.

The closure is required while a contractor installs water and sewer utilities for the Pine Lakes Preserve neighborhood off Grissom Parkway and adjacent to the golf course, a post on the city’s Facebook page states.

Installation will require access to existing utilities which are under the roadway, city staff said.

