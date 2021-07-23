Gamecocks picked to finish 6th in SEC East in preseason poll
University of South Carolina senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare headlines the 2021 preseason All-SEC first-team squad, according to a poll of media covering the annual Media Days in Birmingham, the conference office announced today. Junior running back Kevin Harris was a second-team pick, while senior tight end Nick Muse was a third-team selection.
The media predicted Alabama to win the 2021 SEC Championship, while Georgia was tabbed to win the Eastern Division. The Gamecocks are expected to finish sixth in the East, according to the media.
KINGSLEY ENAGBARE
EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 3L
Atlanta, Ga.
(Hapeville Charter)
*2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring
*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)
*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)
*2019 Nutrition Award
A returning all-conference performer, “JJ” had a breakout season in 2020... has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback... naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set... veteran in the room, is learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him... was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches... has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts... owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks... named to Athlon magazine’s and Phil Steele’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team.
KEVIN HARRIS
RB | 5-10 | 220 | JR | 2L
Hinesville, Ga.
(Bradwell Institute)
*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)
*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)
*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
*2019 Strength & Conditioning Award
Junior running back who took the league by storm in 2020, earning All-SEC accolades after leading the SEC in rushing... has appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons, making 10 starts... has 206 career carries for 1,317 yards, 31st on the school’s all-time list... is the school leader in rushing average per carry at 6.4, among those with at least 1,000 career yards... has 19 rushing touchdowns, tying for 10th on the Gamecocks’ all-time list... is one of only two Gamecocks, along with Mike Davis, to own two carries of 75 yards or longer... owns six 100-yard rushing games in his career, including a pair of 200-yard efforts... in 2020, became the first Gamecock to lead the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) while logging the fifth-best single-season rushing total in school history (1,138) despite playing in just 10 games, all starts... notched the 11th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history and the first since Mike Davis in 2013... his 113.8-yard average ranks fifth in school history.
NICK MUSE
TE | 6-5 | 252 | SR | 2L
Belmont, N.C.
(South Point/William & Mary)
*2021 Joe Morrison Co-Offensive Player of the Spring
*2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
*2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
Tight end who is taking advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year... joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary... is the Gamecocks’ top returning receiver and expected to play a significant role in the offense again in 2021... a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch... sets the tone in the tight end room... coming off an outstanding spring in which he shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner... has 47 receptions for 583 yards in two seasons at Carolina and 81 catches for 1,091 yards spanning a four-year career... named to Athlon magazine’s 2021 preseason All-SEC third team and Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC second team.
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First Team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second Team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third Team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in ()
EASTERN DIVISION
Georgia (124) 923
Florida (7) 784
Kentucky (2) 624
Missouri 555
Tennessee 362
South Carolina (1) 355
Vanderbilt 149
WESTERN DIVISION
Alabama (130) 932
Texas A&M (1) 760
LSU (1) 633
Ole Miss (1) 529
Auburn 440
Arkansas (1) 241
Mississippi State 217
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama (84) 84
Georgia (45) 45
Ole Miss (1) 1
Texas A&M (1) 1
Florida (1) 1
Kentucky (1) 1
South Carolina (1) 1