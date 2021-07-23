FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid & hazy weather for those weekend plans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hazy skies continue as smoke from large wildfires burning across the western United States. That smoke continues to ride the jet stream winds across the country. As a result, our skies will be hazy and provide a “dirty” look to them off in the distance. This trend will continue for today and into Saturday, so keep that in mind for those weekend plans.

Here's a look at the sunrise and sunset times. (WMBF)

This would be the perfect weekend to get out and catch a sunrise early! With smoke in the air, vibrant sunrises and sunsets are likely to be red and orange and provide for an amazing view! Just a thought to add to your weekend plans!

Hot and humid today with heat index readings in the upper 90s. (WMBF)

Outside of the smoke, hot & humid weather continues today with increasing temperatures. Highs will climb to the upper 80s along the beaches with the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb to around 100 again today, making it for a typical July afternoon with miserable humidity. We will hold onto an isolated rain chance at 20% but most of us will remain dry.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast. (WMBF)

Not much changes for the weekend. We will drop the rain chances completely for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on the Grand Strand with the lower 90s inland. As we head into next week, showers and storms will increase once again. The best chances for rain likely arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday. Heat will continue to build with the middle 90s likely for some by next week!

