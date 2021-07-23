DHEC reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases in S.C.; most cases in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s health agency reported a huge jump in COVID-19 cases and the most were in Horry County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 798 new confirmed cases on Friday. Data shows that 110 of those cases were in Horry County. Lexington County had the second-highest confirmed cases with 82.

The health agency also reported three new confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

DHEC also revealed on Friday that more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and deaths were among unvaccinated South Carolinians.

“We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler. “That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

DHEC is strongly encouraging every eligible person to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, including people who have already had COVID-19.

The state health agency has a map that can help you locate where to get the vaccine in your area.

