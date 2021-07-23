DHEC: Over 90% of COVID-19 cases, deaths in June were among unvaccinated South Carolinians
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released startling numbers on Friday.
The health agency reported that more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and deaths were among unvaccinated residents.
DHEC released a breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from June 1 – June 30:
- 5,344 cases were reported
- Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined, 3,079 (93%) were considered not fully vaccinated.
- 243 COVID-related hospitalizations were reported
- Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined, 143 (86%) were considered not fully vaccinated.
- 39 COVID-related deaths were reported
- 40 Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined, 19 (90%) were considered not fully vaccinated.
There have also been 542 breakthrough cases in South Carolina. People who have been fully vaccinated can still get COVID-19, the illness is much less severe.
