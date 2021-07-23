Submit a Tip
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The jury plans to hear more from witnesses taking the stand Friday in day four of the trial of Nathaniel Rowland.

Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in 2019.

Gruesome evidence from the night Samantha Josephson died was presented before the jury on day three of testimony by SLED investigator Dawn Claycomb. She presented the clothing worn by the University of South Carolina student.

The first piece of clothing presented was a blood-soaked bra Josephson had on that night. Then Claycomb pulled Josephson’s shirt out of the evidence bag and held it up. There was so much blood on the shirt the investigator said they could not tell its original color.

Claycomb also held up the wedge sandals Josephson was wearing that night, saying the shoes weren’t on her feet, only held on by the ankle strap. Those shoes were also soaked in blood.

Claycomb also presented pictures of the pants Josephson was wearing, which had several defects from alleged knife wounds.

