Darlington County detention officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with inmate

Jessica Graham
Jessica Graham(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County detention officer is accused of giving money and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 30-year-old Jessica Graham on Thursday and charged her with misconduct in office.

Arrests warrants show from April to June, Graham provided funds to the female inmate’s commissary account.

Authorities said they obtained the information through recorded phone conversations at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and also through the inmate’s commissary account.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED step in and investigate the case.

Graham was booked into the jail and was released hours later on a $5,000 bond.

