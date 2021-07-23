Construction of Florence Buc-ee’s moving along, expected to open in early 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence’s Buc-ee’s is starting to take shape. The building’s walls are up and construction continues on the filling areas.

Leaders broke ground on the Texas-based travel center last November, with an opening expected in the first quarter of 2022.

The 55,000 sq. ft. facility isn’t just your normal gas station, either. It’s set to feature 120 pumps, Texas BBQ and more.

“We also provide somewhat of an oasis so when you’re on your trip you’re going to get a great meal, very clean restrooms, we’ve won awards in fact, an opportunity to enjoy some shopping,” said Buc-ee’s General Counsel Jeff Nadalo.

Buc-ee’s will create nearly 200 jobs, with full benefits included.

Its location off of I-95 is directly in the path of people traveling to and from the beach.

Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, believes Buc-ee’s will bring more people into Florence County.

“On average 100,000 vehicles a day pass through there, on seasonal days you could have nearly 300,000 and that’s a lot of traffic and a lot of potential,” he said. “With it brings a lot of dollars from out of state.”

Debbie Jones, Membership Relations Manager for the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, says Buc-ee’s will likely bring a surge of development along the exit 170 interchange.

“You know where Buc-ee’s will be. It’ll be very apparent,” she said. “You can see it going down the highway and it’ll bring in more hotels and its right on the way to the beach.”

