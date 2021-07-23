Coastal track & field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

NEW ORLEANS – Both the Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s track & field teams earned USTFCCCA’s All-Academic Team honors for the 2020-21 academic year, while the Chanticleers’ Nikki Boon and Amaryah White were both named All-Academic Athletes.

Nearly 2,000 Division I student-athletes earned the distinction for 2021. To be eligible, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and completed at least one of the following two accomplishments during the 2021 season: either finish the indoor season ranked in the top-96 in an individual event (or top-48 in a relay event); or, compete at any round of the NCAA Outdoor Championships (including the East and West preliminary rounds).

The men’s team posted a cumulative team GPA of 3.1345, while the women’s team posted a team GPA of 3.0185 on the year to earn the distinction. In order to earn the team award, teams must own a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

