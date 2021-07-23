CCU’s Isaiah Likely earns spot on John Mackey Award preseason watch list

NEW YORK – Senior tight end Isaiah Likely continues to garner preseason recognition heading into the 2021 season, as the fourth-year Chanticleer was named to the 2021 John Mackey Award Preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey announced today. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and is voted on by the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Likely, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason watch list, which annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) earlier this week, was also named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-America third team, the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, and both the 2021 Phil Steele and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, garnering first-team honors in 2020 and third-team recognition in 2019, Likely was named to the 2020 Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America second team and earned a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team last season despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery for most of the season.

In 2020, he played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants on the season, totaling 30 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns. His 601 receiving yards were eighth in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.03 yards per reception was first in the Sun Belt and 10th nationally among all players. He caught at least one pass in 10 of the 11 games in which he played and recorded catches of 75, 72, and 57 yards on the season, all three of which were the longest pass plays on the season for CCU’s offense.

Over his three years at CCU, Likely has played in 35 games, recording 74 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.