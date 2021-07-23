2 injured in Conway-area crash on Highway 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a Conway-area crash Thursday evening.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 378 near Henry C. Lane at 7:05 p.m.

Officials said the two-vehicle wreck involved an entrapment, and traffic will be blocked in the area for some time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to bypass delays and to allow first responders to safely work the scene.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.