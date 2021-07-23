Submit a Tip
2 arrested after meth, heroin and crack cocaine found in Timmonsville, deputies say

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in custody in connection to a drug investigation in Timmonsville, according to authorities.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at 4152 Hall Road Thursday evening.

Officials said methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine along with two firearms were all found in the home. One of the firearms was stolen.

Christopher Cornelius Hickson and Sarah Elizabeth Leroux were both arrested as a result of the search.

Hickson is charged with possession of a stolen pistol, two counts f possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine base.

Leroux was charged with possession of a stolen pistol, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine base.

Both are being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where they each await a bond hearing.

