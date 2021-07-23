Submit a Tip
15-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort pool, coroner says

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old from North Carolina drowned at Myrtle Beach resort earlier this month, according to officials.

Horry County Cheif Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened on July 10, when 15-year-old Ma Duong, of Archdale, North Carolina, left his hotel room to go swimming.

When he had not returned later in the evening, his family went to look for him. Unable to find him, they later called the police.

Police searched the area for several hours, but Duong wasn’t found until the following morning in the pool of the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort.

Willard said the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

