Thursday Jam: Christian Rap with Denzell Small

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Get to know Christian Rap Artist, Denzell Small! He writes all of his raps and uses his own words to empower himself and others.

He also plays the drums at Ignite Church of Myrtle Beach and is involved in their youth ministry. When it comes to performing, he will go just about anywhere!

Learn more about Denzell Small on social media: @newimag3.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

