Pee Dee softball team playing for shot at Little League World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of young ladies from the Pee Dee has the experience of a lifetime in front of them.

The Florence All-Stars softball team is off to compete for a chance to play in the Little League World Series. The team is traveling to Warner Robbins, Georgia to play in the Southeast Regional Little League tournament.

The team earned a spot in the tournament after winning the state title. Despite the outcome, Florence All-Stars manager Adam Slice is glad his squad will have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“When I was a kid we played in the World Series and that’s something I remember still to this day,” said Slice. “That was a great experience and we’re trying to let the girls have a lifetime experience and grow from it as a person. We’ll see how it goes and hope for the best. We have a good group of girls and we’ll see what happens.”

The first game for the Florence All-Stars in the tournament will be Saturday evening at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

