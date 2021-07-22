Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
Drugs, cash and firearms were all found at a home on Milan Court on Wednesday, according to the...
2 arrested after separate drug investigations in Florence County
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference
File image
Wild West of Myrtle Beach expanding operations, creating 40 new jobs in Horry County
A crash involving a log truck has forced a road closure Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
Overturned log truck causes road closure, fuel spill in Conway area

Latest News

Covid-19 graphic
DHEC: S.C. records over 470 new COVID-19 cases; percent-positive near 11%
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
A 3-year-old Kansas boy died during a dental procedure in July.
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies following dental procedure