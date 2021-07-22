Submit a Tip
NC man receives life sentence in 2018 Myrtle Beach shooting

Earl R. Gaddis
Earl R. Gaddis(15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly Myrtle Beach shooting.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 21-year-old Earl R. Gaddis, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was the latest suspect convicted in the shooting on Thursday.

Officials said he and another suspect, 27-year-old Terrence Blackwell were both charged in a shooting that killed Sylvestery Bellamy Jr. in a public restroom in the area of Withers Alley and Ocean Boulevard on June 8, 2018.

Bellamy was found shot six times and was unarmed, according to authorities.

Gaddis was convicted on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

His trial began Monday, according to the solicitor’s office.

Blackwell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this year and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

