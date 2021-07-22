National Hammock Day celebrated along SC’s ‘Hammock Coast’

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents of South Carolina’s Hammock Coast celebrated National Hammock Day in style on Thursday.

The event was held at the official visitors center in the Litchfield community of Pawleys Island. It included registration for free Hammock Coast merchandise and the chance to win an official Pawleys Island rope hammock, a press release stated.

Food vendors were also on tap.

South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is the official tourism moniker for Georgetown County and draws visitors to the county’s beaches and historic sites, the release stated.

This is the third year the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce and tourism leaders have hosted a special recognition event on National Hammock Day.

