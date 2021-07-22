Man remains in critical condition after Robeson County shooting, suspect charged

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Robeson County.

Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street in Parkton and found a person shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 32-year-old Lumberton man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the man is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jeremy D. Labador on Thursday.

Labador is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies said Labador is also facing a number of drug and weapons charges, including:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled III controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled IV controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

