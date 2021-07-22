Man remains in critical condition after Robeson County shooting, suspect charged
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Robeson County.
Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street in Parkton and found a person shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a 32-year-old Lumberton man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the man is in critical condition.
The sheriff’s department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jeremy D. Labador on Thursday.
Labador is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and attempted first-degree murder.
Deputies said Labador is also facing a number of drug and weapons charges, including:
- Trafficking opium/heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled IV controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Homicide Division.
Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
