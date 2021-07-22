Submit a Tip
Man remains in critical condition after Robeson County shooting, suspect charged

Jeremy D. Labador
Jeremy D. Labador(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting that left a man injured in Robeson County.

Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street in Parkton and found a person shot, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, a 32-year-old Lumberton man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said the man is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jeremy D. Labador on Thursday.

Labador is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and attempted first-degree murder.

Deputies said Labador is also facing a number of drug and weapons charges, including:

  • Trafficking opium/heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled III controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver scheduled IV controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

