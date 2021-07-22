Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this weekend.

Items include building supplies, appliances, cars, SUVs, trailers, jewelry, lawn equipment and tools, according to HCPD. All items are sold as is.

The auction, which is set for Saturday, July 24, will be held in the impound lot behind the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building at 2560 N. Main Street in Conway.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction beginning promptly at 9 a.m.

