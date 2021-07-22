Submit a Tip
Group honoring fallen law enforcement pays tribute to four Grand Strand officers

Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher, Horry...
Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher, Horry County Police LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore and North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon Best.(Source: WMBF News)
By Katherine Phillips
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A nationwide trek to honor every law enforcement officer who lost their life in the line of duty this past year is stopping by the Grand Strand Thursday.

End of Watch Ride to Remember the Fallen is a group on a cross country mission to pay tribute to officers lost while serving the community.

Four Grand Strand area officers will be honored for their sacrifice: Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. Jacob Hancher, Horry County Police Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, Horry County Police LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore and North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon Best.

The group plans to stop at the Corporal Michael “Mike” Ambrosino Beach Parking Lot at the intersection of Azalea Drive and South Waccamaw Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Hancher’s mother, Suzanne Williams, said tributes like this help remind her she is not alone.

“We feel that pride and we feel that support, that constant support, that constant support from other communities from people who didn’t even know him. And that support really is a big part of what gets you through a tragedy like this,” Williams said.

Her son’s 24th birthday would be on Saturday, July 24, and the thought of his first birthday without him is made easier with tributes like this. She said she’s even participating in a virtual triathlon to honor her son. On Wednesday night, she cycled with his shift.

“So many people feel touched, even though they didn’t know him. It’s an amazing tribute that these gentlemen, have taken time out of their schedules to put this together and partake in this ride for the cause because they realize that they might not have individually known him. That he was somebody’s son, was somebody’s brother, was somebody’s coworker,” she said.

WMBF News will update this story after the tribute takes place.

