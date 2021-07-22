Grand Strand Health residents go through water rescue training by MBFD

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Emergency medicine resident physicians with Grand Strand Health participated in water rescue training put on by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

It took place Thursday at the beach near the Springmaid Pier.

MBFD rescue officials taught the residents how to bring injured patients out of the water safely and how to rescue victims without injuring themselves as well.

Although the actions aren’t anything the residents will have to do at their jobs, the opportunity to see how rescue officials handle the process before patients are transported allows residents to get an up-close look at how it all happens.

“This is a valuable opportunity for them to see what EMS and what the fire department is doing to get the patients safely to us,” Tom Martel, Director of EMS at Grand Strand Medical Center said.

Martel says the training is part of Grand Strand Health’s goal to make sure the care provided is more integrated and seamless.

The training normally takes place each year, but some residents didn’t get the chance to do it in 2020 due to COVID-19. Both first-year and second-year residents participated in the training Thursday.

