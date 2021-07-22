Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
Drugs, cash and firearms were all found at a home on Milan Court on Wednesday, according to the...
2 arrested after separate drug investigations in Florence County
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference
Horry County police will host their annual auction for unclaimed and abandoned items this...
Horry County police to host auction for unclaimed, abandoned items
File image
Wild West of Myrtle Beach expanding operations, creating 40 new jobs in Horry County

Latest News

Some Community Health Centers waiting on federal fund approval, revamp COVID response in...
Community health centers waiting on federal funds to help vaccinate underserved communities
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Zachir Devaugnte Shyhiim McCall
Florence man sentenced to 35 years for Marion County murder
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died presented