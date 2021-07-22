Florence police arrest man on over 20 outstanding warrants, including armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Pee Dee have arrested a man on over 20 outstanding warrants, including armed robbery.

The Florence Police Department said it took Joshua Genord Eaddy into custody Monday morning in the area of South Irby Street.

According to police, Eaddy had 26 outstanding arrest warrants and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

The warrants stemmed from several incidents dating back to April 8, with charges including armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as possession of a pistol by a convicted felon.

Authoirties said the armed robbery Eaddy is suspect of occurred on July 10 in a parking lot on Hospitality Road.

Eaddy allegedly broke into a vehicle and pointed a pistol at the victim when he was confronted. He then took the victim’s property from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Eaddy is also charged with six counts of financial transaction card theft, 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of financial identity fraud and an additional count of shoplifting.

Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday evening.

