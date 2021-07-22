Submit a Tip
Florence man sentenced to 35 years for Marion County murder

Zachir Devaugnte Shyhiim McCall
Zachir Devaugnte Shyhiim McCall(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man was found guilty and sentenced in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Zachir McCall was found guilty by a jury on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

McCall was arrested in connection to a shooting in Mullins that happened in April 2020. He was taken into custody a month later.

Authoirties said O’Neal Gerald was killed in the incident on Hendley Court.

McCall was sentenced to 35 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

