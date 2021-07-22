Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Akron-based FirstEnergyCorp. argues that political donations are protected by the First Amendment and a federal criminal complaint failed to provide evidence that money was exchanged for official favors, according to a motion filed by company attorneys seeking dismissal of shareholder lawsuits. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By WXIX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Akron-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp. has been charged in a bribery scheme to protect a $1 billion nuclear plant bailout.

The company has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for ‘conspiring to commit honest services wire fraud.’ They also signed a deferred prosecution agreement that US Attorney Vipal J. Patel says may result in the dismissal of the charge, WXIX reported.

In court Thursday, FirstEnergy Corp. acknowledged it paid millions of dollars to an elected state public official rough the official’s alleged 501(c)(4) in return for the official pursuing nuclear legislation for FirstEnergy Corp.’s benefit.

Former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and four others were arrested as part of a bribery scheme involving FirstEnergy in July 2020.

Prosecutors say the political group, Generation Now, received tens of millions of dollars that Householder and others used to pay bribes, fund his own political activities and run a public campaign supporting the nuclear bailout.

Generation Now was set up as a social welfare entity, which allowed it to avoid disclosing donors. Federal authorities have said Generation Now’s real purpose was to protect the nuclear plant bailout and enrich Householder and others.

Householder oversaw the controversial bailout of the two northern Ohio nuclear plants known as House Bill 6. FirstEnergy owned both plants.

It is alleged that FirstEnergy funneled $60 million in bribes to Householder through Generation Now to pass the bill. The bill was passed in July of 2020.

Within 60 days of Thursday’s filing, FirstEnergy is ordered to pay $115 million to the United States and $115 million to a program that assists Ohioans in paying their regulated utility bills.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of North Myrtle Beach is researching a way to control profanity-laced music that has...
North Myrtle Beach researching ways to regulate ‘offensive music’
Drugs, cash and firearms were all found at a home on Milan Court on Wednesday, according to the...
2 arrested after separate drug investigations in Florence County
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference
A crash involving a log truck has forced a road closure Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
Overturned log truck causes road closure, fuel spill in Conway area
Poor air quality possible on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Wildfire smoke to create hazy skies, lower air quality; DHEC issues alert

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on flight in Miami
Many came out to celebrate National Hammock Day Thursday in Georgetown County.
National Hammock Day celebrated along SC’s ‘Hammock Coast’
The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
The Missouri woman is urging people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it...
Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized