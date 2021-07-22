FIRST ALERT: Hazy skies arrive from wildfires out west

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot, humid and hazy weather will arrive today and continue through the end of the week. Our shower and thunderstorm chances will be limited through the weekend as humidity only goes up from here.

The weekend is hot, humid and hazy. (WMBF)

The big story that many of you will notice along with the humidity is the hazy skies today and tomorrow. Smoke from large wildfires burning across the western US will continue to ride the jet stream winds across the country. Today and tomorrow, this smoke - mainly in the higher levels of the atmosphere, will start to overspread into the Carolinas and will linger into the weekend. The result will be hazy skies along with the heat and humidity.

Smoke is main story today with plenty of heat and humidity. If you suffer from allergies, today is not the day to spend outside. (WMBF)

The smoke will make for more vibrant red and orange sunrises and sunsets. In addition, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for nearly all of North Carolina for today. There’s a chance an Air Quality Alert comes out for most of South Carolina on Friday when the large plume of smoke will continue to move south. If you suffer from allergies or upper respiratory problems you will want to spend most of today and tomorrow indoors.

The weekend is hot, humid and hazy. (WMBF)

Along with the high heat and humidity, rain chances remain limited today and tomorrow will just a 20% chance of showers. As we head to the weekend, our forecast dries out but the humidity remains high! The weekend will be warm with temperatures staying in the upper 80s to lower 90s! The heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits each afternoon. Miserable July Weather...

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.